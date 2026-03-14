North Korea launches about 10 ballistic missiles — Yonhap

SEOUL, March 14. /TASS/. North Korea launched around 10 ballistic missiles on Saturday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korean military sources.

"Our armed forces detected around 10 ballistic missiles launched toward the Sea of Japan from the Sunan area [near Pyongyang] at 1:20 p.m. (4:20 a.m. GMT — TASS)," officials in Seoul said.

South Korean media note that the launch took place amid statements by the country’s prime minister regarding US President Donald Trump’s interest in contacting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. On Saturday, following a meeting with Trump in Washington, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said that the US leader has not ruled out a meeting with the North Korean head of state.

In addition, South Korea and the United States are conducting large-scale joint Freedom Shield drills from March 9 to 19. North Korea previously launched ballistic missiles on January 27.