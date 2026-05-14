IN BRIEF: Putin's statements at 10th Congress of Russian machine builders

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia does not intend to isolate itself as it builds up its technological sovereignty, rather, it remains focused on win-win cooperation with foreign partners, President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the All-Russian Public Organization Union of Machine Builders of Russia.

TASS has compiled the head of state's key statements at the congress.

Machine-building development and challenges

Putin lauded Russia’s machine builders for their success amid all the obstacles and external pressure from unfriendly states.

"Despite all the difficulties in recent years, domestic machine builders are operating in challenging conditions, including the breakdown of ties with some foreign counterparties and external pressure from unfriendly countries. Nevertheless, in these circumstances, Russian companies, their managers, and employees are demonstrating flexibility and the ability to apply unconventional approaches," the President said.

In the context of sanctions, the national machine-building industry has even managed to gain new positions in both domestic and international markets.

"By re-working logistics, replacing a number of components, and developing our own original scientific and technological solutions, we have not only maintained smooth operations, but in many cases, have also gained new positions in both domestic and international markets," Putin said.

Russian machine builders are steadily fulfilling state defense orders, the volume of which has increased since the start of the special military operation.

"We need to move away from the formal division of companies into the defense-industrial sector and the civilian segment, from arbitrary restrictions that hinder the rapid adoption of new, effective solutions in production," the President said.

Almost four million schoolchildren, students, and young engineers have completed machine-building training programs.

Russian machine builders face challenges, but thanks to their organizational talent and focus on results, they overcome them.

"You cope [with the challenges] thanks to your organizational talent, your focus, and your focus on the end result. And you succeed," Putin said.

Experience of special military operation participants

Special military operation participants are able to quickly respond to challenges, and their experience is helpful for the industry.

"I am confident that our guys -- we rightly call them our heroes -- who have undergone special military operations will help us put these principles into practice. These are people with vast experience who can quickly find answers to assigned tasks, are well-versed in the tactics of using weapons systems in frontline conditions, and know what their comrades need at the front line," Putin said.

It is necessary to facilitate the entry of special military operation veterans into the defense industry.

"I ask the government, relevant ministries, and company leaders to actively promote the entry of such people into the domestic defense industry and other industrial sectors. Specific steps should be done for that such as expanding professional training programs, internships, and employment opportunities," Putin said.

Industry support

Such topics as the key rate, "long-term money," and ruble strengthening are regularly discussed with the government and the Central Bank.

The government is using extensive tools to support industry, although some believe they are insufficient.

"Projects stimulating demand for such products have been launched and will continue to develop. We will certainly continue to support them. I know that many believe that the tools offered by the government may not be sufficient, but they do exist. And many, including those present in this hall, are using these tools. And quite successfully," the President said.

Industrial indicators

The volume of manufacturing output in Russia increased by a quarter in 2025 compared to the pre-sanctions 2021 level.

Manufacturing as a whole grew by 12% compared to the pre-sanctions level.

Cooperation and technological sovereignty

Russia intends to "create and expand mutually beneficial alliances with other countries and support foreign partner initiatives that utilize Russian machinery, equipment, and technology platforms."

Russia does not intend to "isolate itself" by strengthening its technological sovereignty, but must produce critically important products itself.

"Life itself, the challenges we have faced, have proven the validity of the thesis that we must independently produce critical products, have our own technological keys to all production processes that are fundamentally important for the economy, for improving people's lives, and, of course, for ensuring national security," the head of state said.

The best foreign practices "must be constantly analyzed" to implement innovations.

Attention must be paid to increasing the speed of decision-making in industry. Russia cannot afford to lag behind its competitors.

"Another key principle is increasing the speed of decision-making and actions in production, but this is an inherent problem. I think we have been facing this for centuries, without exaggeration, for centuries, but we need to pay special attention to it," Putin said.