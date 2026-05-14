China would like to reunify with Taiwan peacefully — top US diplomat

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. The Chinese government would like the island of Taiwan to come under its control through peaceful means, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated.

"I think China’s preference is probably to have Taiwan willingly, voluntarily join them. In a perfect world, what they would want is some vote or a referendum in Taiwan that agrees to fold in. I think that’s what they would prefer," he said in an interview with NBC News.

At the same time, according to the top US diplomat, attempting to resolve the situation with Taiwan by force "would be a terrible mistake" and would lead to negative consequences around the world.