Next-stage engine for Su-57 fighter jet to be delivered in coming years — UAC

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet will begin receiving the new Product 177 engine in the coming years, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) Vadim Badekha said in an interview with TASS.

"Today, the Su-57 fully meets the requirements for a fifth-generation fighter. The next-stage engine is Product 177. We should talk about equipping the Su-57 fighter with it not as a step necessary for the Su-57, but rather as additional capabilities that we will receive. We believe this will happen in the coming years," Badekha noted.

According to him, the engine is undergoing trials; the first flight with it has already taken place and was successful. Badekha noted that replacing the engine will not require any modifications to the aircraft.