MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed 347 fixed-wing drones, eight ground robotic systems and 59 heavy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vasily Mezhevykh reported.

"Combined arms units of the Battlegroup North, including crews of unmanned systems troops, neutralized up to 290 military personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, 21 motor vehicles, seven mortars and an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day. In addition, 43 UAV control posts, 347 aircraft-type UAVs, 59 heavy combat drones of the R-18 type, five ATVs, a motorcycle and eight enemy ground robotic systems were detected and destroyed," he said.