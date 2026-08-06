Hundreds of civilians killed or injured in US airstrikes on Yemen in 2025 — media

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. US strikes on Yemen in 2025 killed or injured hundreds of civilians, NBC News said, citing sources.

According to the report, attacks carried out on April 17 and 28 last year killed about 150 civilians and wounded another 200. A private home came under attack on April 6, 2025, but the number of casualties remains unknown. Over a period of 53 days, the US military conducted hundreds of airstrikes, hitting more than 1,000 targets across Yemen, the report said.

Despite detailed reports from human rights organizations pointing to a potentially high death toll, the Pentagon has not acknowledged that the US air campaign against the Houthis in Yemen caused civilian deaths, NBC News emphasized.

On March 15, 2025, the United States, acting on orders from President Donald Trump, began launching massive strikes on facilities belonging to Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement. US Central Command said the operation aimed to protect American interests and ensure freedom of navigation. In early May last year, Washington and Ansar Allah agreed to a ceasefire in Yemen through Omani mediation.