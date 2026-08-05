NATO recon aircraft detected over Black Sea for second time this month

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. A NATO reconnaissance aircraft has been observed over neutral waters of the Black Sea for the second time since the beginning of the month, a source in EU air traffic control services told TASS.

"A NATO Bombardier Artemis II aircraft is again flying over neutral waters in the southern part of the Black Sea," the source said. He noted that the aircraft, which took off from its base airfield in Constanta, Romania, is flying across the area from west to east at an altitude of about 10 kilometers without entering the airspace of any country except Romania, from which it took off and over whose territory it is making a turn.

The source added that the Bombardier Artemis II aircraft was previously spotted over the Black Sea on Monday, August 3, when it completed a record-breaking nine-hour flight. The aircraft did not make any refueling landings. Also, on August 2, the reconnaissance aircraft circled the Estonian coast of the Gulf of Finland several times and made several passes over central Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. However, the aircraft did not approach the border areas of these countries with Russia and Belarus.

On Tuesday, the aircraft was also spotted near Russia’s Kaliningrad Region, which it circled using the airspace of Poland and Lithuania, as well as areas over the Baltic Sea’s neutral waters.