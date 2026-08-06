Trade turnover between Russia, Kyrgyzstan up by more than quarter in 2025 — Putin

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Bilateral trade between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grew by more than a quarter last year to over $5 bln, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to participants of the 8th Russia-Kyrgyzstan Economic Forum and the 12th Russia-Kyrgyzstan Interregional Conference published on the Kremlin’s Max channel.

"In 2025, trade turnover increased by 26% and exceeded $5 bln," he said.

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund is operating effectively, with around 4,000 joint projects across a wide range of sectors in the Kyrgyz economy totaling over $1 bn having already been financed, Putin noted. These funds have enabled the creation or modernization of numerous plants and enterprises, the establishment of new production facilities and jobs, as well as a significant boost to the republic’s export potential, he stressed.

More than 2,000 companies with Russian capital operate in Kyrgyzstan, Putin said, adding that this involves not only large enterprises but also small and medium-sized businesses actively engaged in programs for import substitution and the production of competitive goods with high added value.

"The energy sector has traditionally been one of the key areas of our bilateral cooperation. Russia is actively involved in developing Kyrgyzstan’s energy infrastructure and establishing new power generation facilities. This year, we plan to commission a 300-megawatt solar power plant in the east of the country. Preparations are also underway to build a modern wind power plant in the same region," he concluded.