MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Ukraine has transformed from a country capable of acting in its own interests into a mercenary state that exists and fights only as long as it is paid, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with TASS.

"Ukraine fights only as long as it is paid and supplied with weapons. If we cannot reach an agreement to cut off its funding because such support perpetuates killing and war and is ultimately the wrong way to resolve conflicts, then military action remains our only option. It must focus precisely on the pressure points that enable Ukraine to wage a terrorist war. We will have to fight a serious and difficult war, advancing and prevailing step by step until we virtually strangle our adversary because it understands no other language. Ukraine has already transformed from a state that could act in its own interests into a mercenary country that survives only while it is paid," the diplomat said.