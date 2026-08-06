Iran-Oman Strait of Hormuz deal may give Tehran control over shipping traffic — agency

LONDON, August 6. /TASS/. A proposed agreement between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz could give Tehran control over vessels passing through the waterway, Reuters reported, citing three senior regional officials.

Such an arrangement would mark one of the major concessions to Iran so far, the news agency said. "An agreement that gives Iran authority over traffic through the strait ·would mean the war launched by the United States and Israel in February had resulted ·in a major shift in the balance of regional power in Tehran's favour. Before the war, the strait was freely open ·to all ships with no fees," Reuters added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced on Wednesday that Tehran and Muscat had agreed on the geographic coordinates for a shipping transit route through the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump said earlier that Washington remained in consultations with Tehran and expected to reach an agreement soon.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.