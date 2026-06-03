Moscow sees US plans to pressure Russia, other countries — deputy foreign minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Moscow sees Washington's plans to increase pressure not only on Russia but also on other countries, including in the economic sphere, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told the media on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I won't predict what the American authorities will do, but we see that they plan to step up economic pressure on Russia, extraterritorial pressure not only on Russia but also on our partners," Pankin said, responding to a question about whether a possible increase in anti-Russian sanctions would complicate dialogue with the American side.

Pankin noted that this situation is occurring in all areas of American diplomacy. He added that the export of Russian products, their transportation, supply, sales, and the overall global operations of Russian companies are being "obstructed at every step."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.