Russia looks forward to visit by new head of UN General Assembly — Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, June 2. /TASS/. Moscow is expecting a visit from Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh's foreign minister and president-elect of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, and is ready for close and constructive cooperation with him, Kirill Logvinov, director of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS, commenting on Rahman’s election as president of the 81st session.

"We are ready for close and constructive cooperation with the future president of the General Assembly in order to establish a truly multipolar and just world order, develop collective responses to the key challenges of our time, and carry out well-considered UN reforms to help the organization adapt to modern realities," Logvinov said.

"We look forward to welcoming Rahman to Moscow for substantive discussions of issues on the UN agenda," he added.