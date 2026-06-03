Wildberries working on corporate messenger

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Wildberries is working on creating its own messenger and is considering launching it in foreign markets, the company's founder and chief executive of Wildberries & Russ (RWB), Tatiana Kim said an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We launched a messenger app for employees in test mode, but it evolved primarily as a solution to our internal problems for our team communications. It is in the pilot [mode] now. Our colleagues who are developing it have big plans. Of course, they want to make a product that they can bring to market. Let's see if it works or not. The main thing now is to develop everything correctly and, first and foremost, to ensure that it works to solve internal problems," she said.

RWB is considering launching the messenger in foreign markets after its further development.