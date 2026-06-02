Uralvagonzavod renames tank support vehicle Terminator into Spyridon

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s tank support combat vehicle (BMPT), known as the Terminator, will now be called Spyridon, the Uralvagonzavod Group (UVZ, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS.

"At the request of plant workers and combat vehicle crews from the front, the Uralvagonzavod Group has decided to rename the tank support combat vehicle known as the Terminator in the year of the plant’s 90th anniversary in Nizhny Tagil. It has been renamed Spyridon - a name combining heroic and spiritual meanings," the company noted.

While the previous name of the BMPT was associated with a killer robot from an American film, "the new name returns our military equipment to Russian spiritual values and historical truth, to the names of the defenders of our native land," UVZ emphasized.

It explained that this name was borne by many worthy individuals, including the patron saint St. Spyridon of Trimython, renowned for his miracles and steadfast defense of the faith. Particles of the saint’s relics are kept in churches in the Sverdlovsk Region, making this name close to Orthodox Christians in the Urals and to the plant itself, located in Nizhny Tagil. UVZ noted that the meaning of the name Spyridon is "strong," "robust" and "reliable," so by naming the combat vehicle Spyridon, the plant workers are confident it will be a reliable protector.

On BMPT renaming

The company emphasized that the BMPT is a unique vehicle capable of replacing an entire unit, saving the lives of its soldiers. Its renaming was carried out, among other things, in accordance with the adopted amendments to several Russian legislative acts on the protection of the Russian language from the excessive use of foreign borrowings.

A call for proposals was opened in 2025 to select the combat vehicle's name. More than 10,000 emails were received from Russia and over 20 other countries, including Belarus, the UK, Iran, China, Cuba, Serbia, and the US, via a dedicated email address. In total, about 2 thousand unique, non-repeating options were proposed.

Popular favorites include the names of Russian bogatyrs (Dobrynya was the leader in applications, followed by Bogatyr and Evpaty Kolovrat), patron saints (Alexander Nevsky and Dmitry Donskoy), predatory animals (Wolverine, Bear, Manul, African Honey Badger), as well as humorous variations like Pomogator, Balda, or the folkloric Khryukostyag (a radiogram from the famous UVB-76 radio station).

Many interesting names were unavailable for registration. Ultimately, a decision was made in favor of a name combining Russian spiritual values, the heroism of the Russian people, and historical truth. A corresponding application has been submitted to the Federal Service for Intellectual Property.