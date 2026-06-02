Objective probe into Romania incident requires drone debris handover to Russia — envoy

UN, June 2. /TASS/. The circumstances of the incident in Romania must be established through an objective investigation involving Russia, which requires the transfer of the fallen drone's wreckage to the Russian side, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"All the circumstances of the incident should have been established through a thorough, objective, and depoliticized investigation, primarily involving the Russian side," he said at a Security Council meeting regarding the drone crash in Romania.

"We are ready to conduct it, but, of course, only if objective data and the drone's wreckage are handed over to us for expert assessment. Only then will we be able to assess what happened. This is exactly how we acted in our contacts with US representatives, to whom in December 2025 we handed over the flight controller and other parts of the Ukrainian UAVs that attempted to attack the Russian president's [Vladimir Putin] residence in Valdai," he said.