LUGANSK, May 28. /TASS/. Since the start of 2026, the armed forces of Ukraine lost over 33,000 troops in the Kharkov direction, Yevgeny Lisnyak, deputy head of the regional military-civil administration for defense and security, has told a news briefing.

Earlier, Lisnyak said Russian forces retained the initiative on the battlefield in the Kharkov Region this year, taking under control over 60 square kilometers of land and liberating 20 settlements on the region's territory.

"Based on objective control data and operative reports, the total permanent losses among the Ukrainian armed forces in the reported period [of January - May 2026] in the Kharkov direction amounted to over 33,000. Average daily fatalities range between 190 and 230 people. About 600 pieces of military hardware were destroyed. A total of 35 military infrastructure sites in the rear areas of the Kharkov Region," Lisnyak said.