PSG goalie Safonov tops Transfrmarket value rankings for Russians

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Respected global web daily Transfermarkt on Monday listed Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, who plays for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as the most valuable Russian footballer in the world.

According to data provided by Transfermarkt web portal, Safonov’s market value now stands at 30 million Euros ($34.8 million) compared to his earlier estimated price tag of 22 million Euros ($25.5 million).

Russian midfielder Alexey Batrakov who plays for Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow is now second according to Transfermarkt at 28 million Euros ($32.5 million), while CSKA Moscow FC midfielder Matvey Kislyak is third at a market rate of 25 million Euros (almost $29 million).

Safonov, 27, joined PSG in the summer of 2024. Playing for the French club, the Russian goalkeeper won the French championship twice, the French Super Cup once, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup, and the UEFA Champions League twice.