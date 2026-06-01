Most of Africa Corps’ strongholds in Mali are under Russian control — MFA

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The situation in Mali has stabilized, and most of the Africa Corps’ strongholds in the country have been taken under control by the Russian military, Director of the Sub-Saharan Africa Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Bashkin told TASS.

"Following the events of April 25, the situation remains tense. At the same time, I can say that most of the strongholds occupied by the Africa Corps are still under the control of our military personnel. The situation has stabilized and is under control," the diplomat noted. "I think that in the near future we will see that the central authorities and the Africa Corps, with the support of the Malian Armed Forces, are in control of the situation in Mali."

According to Bashkin, Russian units "are actively trying to involve the Malian Armed Forces not only in the territorial control efforts, but also, which is especially important for Mali, for logistics operations for supplying the armed forces and delivering fuel and food to Bamako and other populated areas." "The Africa Corps is very actively working in these areas," the diplomat emphasized.

Two of the largest radical groups operating in Mali — Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), which identifies itself as part of al-Qaeda (designated a terrorist organization and banned in Russia), and the Azawad Liberation Front, a group created by Tuareg rebels — launched a coordinated attack on several strategically important cities and facilities in the country on April 25. By midday, the Malian Armed Forces and their international allies had regained control of the situation and began counterattacking.