US dragging out talks by changing its demands or making new ones — Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN, June 1. /TASS/. The US’ constant shifts in position and introduction of new demands are delaying the negotiation process, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated.

"When the other side constantly changes its views, puts forward new or contradictory demands, and sends out various contradictory messages through the media, it naturally leads to delays in the negotiation process," he told reporters.

According to the diplomat, Iran initially had a strong distrust of the US, and at present, the exchange of messages with Washington is taking place in the same atmosphere. "These contradictory statements may be part of their negotiating tactics, which, however, will not work with regard to Iran," he added.

On Sunday, The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump had put forward tougher terms for an agreement with Iran. According to the newspaper, the updated terms were sent to the Iranian side.

On the morning of June 1, despite the established ceasefire, the US struck Iranian territory. According to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM), US servicemen attacked a radar station and drone control centers in Iran over the weekend. In response, the Iranian Armed Forces stated that they had struck the military base from which the nighttime attack was launched.