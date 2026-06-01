US strikes Iranian radar, command posts — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, June 1. /TASS/. The US military carried out strikes on Iran’s radar system and drone control centers, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted self-defense strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Goruk, Iran and Qeshm Island," the command said on X.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes took place on Saturday and Sunday and came in response to Iran’s alleged downing of a US MQ-1 drone. "US fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters," the command added.

No US military personnel were injured in the incident. According to CENTCOM, the command "will continue to protect US assets and interests" during the "ongoing ceasefire."