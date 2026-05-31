Russia’s team tops overall medal count at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

VARNA /Bulgaria/, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s national team tops the overall medal standings of the 2026 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, which ended in Bulgaria on Sunday.

Russian athletes grabbed nine medals - two gold, four silver, and three bronze ones. Russia is followed by Bulgaria with eight medals and Israel with seven medals.

In terms of gold medals, the Russian team finished fourth in the medal count. First place went to Bulgaria (4 gold, 4 silver). Second place went to Germany (3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze), and third place went to Spain (3 gold).

The European Championships was held in Varna from May 27 to 31 and was the first major international competition for Russian gymnasts after a five-year pause where they competed under the flag of their country.