Lukashenko warns Armenians against repeating events in Ukraine

MINSK, May 31. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has advised Armenians to be careful so as not to repeat the events that took place in Ukraine.

"Armenians need to be very careful, <...> , so as not to repeat what happened in Ukraine. That’s exactly how it all started in Ukraine. You remember that. So that they, the Armenians, who just emerged from one war, don’t find themselves in a difficult situation because of this. There’s no need to rush. We just need to think, we need to be wise people. Before taking such a step (possibly leaving the EAEU and moving toward EU membership - TASS), the Armenian people need to think very seriously. That’s the only thing I urge them to do. If the people express their opinion, we will agree with it," he told reporters on the sidelines of the recent EAEU summit in Astana.

According to the Belarusian leader, as quoted by the BelTA news agency, many statements are currently being made in Armenia in connection with the parliamentary elections scheduled for June 7. For the same reason, discussions are being initiated about the country’s possible withdrawal from the EAEU and a move toward joining the European Union. Participants of the EAEU summit in Astana adopted a joint statement calling for a corresponding referendum in Armenia. "We’re not pressuring the people, especially since we understand this is a political game - there are elections in Armenia tomorrow. Naturally, they’re rigging this to make it sound like the elections. But the Armenian leadership is wrong to do so. It’s leading to the humiliation of the EAEU. And all EAEU members have unanimously agreed to this," Lukashenko said.