Russian deputy PM warns Armenia of potential problems with gas supplies

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has warned Armenia of potential problems with gas supplies as it has no other gas supplier than Russia.

"We know the situation on the gas market very well. It (Armenia - TASS) will never have any other gas than Russia’s," he said in an interview with the Vesti television channel. "The question is where Armenia is going to receive Russian gas from and which agents it is going to pay to."

"The situation in Armenia will be very difficult. And we don’t want this to happen," he noted,

According to the Russian deputy prime minister, Europe continues buying Russian gas. "So, they just need to look at the map. If they look at which pipelines are still operating there, they will immediately see who they will be getting Russian gas from," Overchuk pointed out. "Well, of course, they will have to take into account the existing 30% export duty, the fact that this will be the market price, and the fact that intermediaries will also want their share of the revenue.".