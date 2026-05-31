MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky plans to dismiss Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian army Alexander Syrsky and appointed head of his office Kirill Budanov (designated as terrorist and extremist in Russia) instead, a source familiar with the situation told TASS.

"In a private meeting, Zelensky announced his intention to appoint Budanov as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and to reinstate Denis Shmyhal, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, as prime minister. These personnel reshuffles will be made closer to the congressional elections," the source said.

According to the source, these decisions were discussed during the visit to Kiev by Democratic US Senator Richard Blumenthal, who is considered one of the lobbyists for the US defense sector.