Trump refutes media reports that Iran deal does not address nuclear program

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has denied reports by CNN and other media outlets asserting that the agreement with Iran currently being negotiated does not address Tehran’s nuclear program.

"Fake News CNN said today, routinely, that my Iran Nuclear Deal doesn’t talk about Nuclear, when actually it states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," the US leader wrote on Truth Social.

"It then goes on, in very strong and lengthy detail, to discuss various other aspects of Nuclear. In fact, that’s what most of the agreement is about. CNN, and so many others in the Fake News Media, is a Low Ratings disaster," Trump added.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that, during the current negotiations on a bilateral memorandum with the United States, the Iranian delegation is not discussing Tehran’s nuclear program.