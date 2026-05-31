Right-wing politician, pro-president candidate advance to Colombia's runoff election

BUENOS AIRES, June 1. /TASS/. Far-right politician and businessman Abelardo de la Espriella and Ivan Cepeda, the candidate of Colombia's ruling left-wing Historic Pact coalition, have advanced to the second round of the presidential election, according to the results published by the National Civil Registry after 92.85% of the votes had been counted.

According to the figures, De la Espriella received 43.63% of the vote, while Cepeda secured 41.17%.

To win in the first round, a candidate needed to obtain an absolute majority, 50% plus one vote. As no candidate reached that threshold, a runoff election will be held on June 21.