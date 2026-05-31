Ukrainian army’s drones almost constantly spotted in Zaporozhye NPP area — director

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, May 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones are almost constantly present in the area around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the facility’s director Yury Chernichuk told TASS.

"It’s probably a fact that they [Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drones] are practically constantly present in the area around the Zaporozhye NPP. As we speak now, I’ve already seen several drones with my own eyes today flying over the city [of Energodar], over the plant," he said.

High drone activity is also recorded in the skies above Energodar, a satellite city of the nuclear power plant, the official added.

On May 30, Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev reported that a Ukrainian combat drone had struck the turbine hall building of Unit 6 of the Zaporozhye NPP, adding that the drone was controlled via fiber optics, ruling out the possibility of an accidental hit. The drone struck the wall of the turbine hall, with no injuries or critical damage. Communications Director of the power plant Yevgenia Yashina told TASS that the site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike was located several meters from the reactor.