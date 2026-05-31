Right-wing politician, president's supporter lead in Colombia's election — vote count

BUENOS AIRES, June 1. /TASS/. Far-right politician and entrepreneur Abelardo de la Espriella and Ivan Cepeda, the candidate of Colombia's ruling left-wing Historic Pact coalition, are leading in the presidential election, according to results based on 6.19% of the votes counted and published by the National Civil Registry.

According to the figures, De la Espriella received 43.29% of the vote, while Cepeda secured 43.25%.

To win in the first round, a candidate must obtain an absolute majority, 50% plus one vote. Otherwise, a runoff election will be held on June 21.