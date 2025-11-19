Russia proposes partner countries harmonize their AI legislation — Putin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia proposes that partner countries harmonize legislation regarding the implementation of artificial intelligence, President Vladimir Putin said at Sber’s AI Journey conference.

"We will be building a joint framework with our partners in the field of artificial intelligence. We will be working both through bilateral agreements and within the framework of integration associations such as the EAEU, BRICS, the SCO, and other formats. Moreover, we propose a close approach to harmonizing our countries' legislation regarding the implementation of artificial intelligence," he said.

The Russian leader proposed using successful practices collected on the BRICS platform within this framework.