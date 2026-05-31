Israeli military eliminates three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza

TEL AVIV, May 31. /TASS/. The Israeli military has wiped out three Hamas weapons depots in various part of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The IDF struck and dismantled three Hamas weapons storage facilities in several areas across the Gaza Strip. The facilities contained explosive devices, assault rifles, sniper rifles, and additional military equipment. In one of the facilities, approximately 10 pickup trucks used by the Hamas terrorist organization for military purposes were dismantled," it said. "Following the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons within the facilities.

"The weapons were set to be used against IDF soldiers operating in the area of the Yellow Line and Israeli civilians. The weapons were dismantled in order to remove the threat," it said.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance," the IDF added.