MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is trying to strengthen his position by insisting on a personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, by talking to the legitimate leaders of other countries, Zelensky is ensuring "strong legitimization of the insect at the expense of the authority of those present." Medvedev opined that Zelensky is trying to delay the elections and send a signal to his nationalist elites that now is not the time to change leaders.

The security official pointed out that all this is designed to preserve Zelensky's "right to continue stealing the military budget," which benefits Kiev's patrons: the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Medvedev ironically compared Zelensky's survival tactics to the insect world, specifically the behavior of aphids, who are protected by ants, which use them as "cash cows."

At the May talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation insisted on a personal meeting between Zelensky and the Russian leader. The head of the Kiev regime himself declared his readiness for trilateral talks with the participation of US President Donald Trump. The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized that such contacts are possible only as a result of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations at various levels.