Macron, Starmer plan to hold Coalition of the Willing meeting on February 24 — media

PARIS, February 20. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer plan to hold a meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing on assistance to Kiev on February 24, the Le Monde newspaper said, citing the Elysee Palace.

According to Le Monde, the meeting will be held via a video link.

The Russian side has repeatedly warned that flooding Ukraine with weapons will only protract the conflict. Russia categorically objects against the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine.