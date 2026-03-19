Negotiations with Israel could begin immediately after ceasefire — Lebanese President

BEIRUT, March 19. /TASS/. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has confirmed that he remains committed to a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Israel, but to achieve this, military actions must be stopped.

"The peace initiative we announced on March 9 remains in effect, but its implementation is hindered by the ongoing military escalation," the Lebanese leader indicated during a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noell Barrot, who arrived on a working visit to Lebanon.

"To enter into dialogue, it is necessary to create a suitable environment. Negotiations [with Israel] could begin immediately after a ceasefire at any agreed-upon location," he stated as quoted in a statement by the press service of the Baabda Palace.

According to the press service, Barrot welcomed the initiative of President Aoun, which has received support from the international community. The diplomat expressed France’s readiness "to work towards ending the military escalation." He also emphasized the important role that the Lebanese army will have to play in overcoming the crisis.

On March 9, President Aoun declared his readiness to enter into direct negotiations with Israel and discuss necessary security measures. He accused the Shiite organization Hezbollah of "dragging Lebanon into a regional conflict, ignoring the will of the majority of its citizens, who are tired of wars and their consequences.".