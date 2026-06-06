Russia showed flexibility in Anchorage without abandoning its positions — top senator

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia demonstrated flexibility at the 2025 summit in Anchorage without abandoning its "conceptual positions," and this could serve as a basis for negotiations on settling the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

"We are grateful to the President of the United States for his initiatives and attempts to settle the Ukrainian conflict. At the meeting of our leaders in Anchorage, what I would call a ‘platform for negotiations’ was achieved, where we made certain compromises and demonstrated our flexibility, while nevertheless not crossing our conceptual red lines," she said.

The Federation Council speaker stressed that "this platform can serve as a basis for negotiations [on the Ukrainian settlement], and we are ready to continue these negotiations."

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.