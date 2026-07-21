Inflation expectations in Russia up to 14.7% in July from 12.4% in June — regulator

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russians’ inflation expectations for the year ahead rose sharply to 14.7% in July from 12.4% in June, according to a survey by InFOM for the Bank of Russia.

Observed inflation grew to 15.1% in the reporting period from 14.2% last month, according to the regulator. The Central Bank also added a new chart showing that the annual inflation rate Russians expect in five years rose to 11.2% from 10.3% in June.

Expected inflation among those with savings went up to 13% in July from 11% in June. Expected inflation among those without savings rose to 16.5% from 13.6%, respectively.

The survey was held from July 5 to 16, 2026 among at least 2,000 adult respondents in 100 settlements in 54 Russian regions.