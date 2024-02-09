Ukrainian forces lose up to 300 servicemen in Donetsk area over past 24 hours — top brass

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost roughly 300 servicemen in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk area, Russia’s Battlegroup South occupied more favorable positions, inflicted fire damage on the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 3rd, 5th assault, 17th tank, 81st airmobile, 93rd mechanized brigades near Krasnoye, Kirovo, Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Also, two attacks by assault teams of the Ukrainian 79th airborne assault and 24th mechanized brigades were repelled," the ministry said, adding that the enemy lost up to 300 servicemen, five vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and a D-30 gun.

In addition, Russian forces hit two Ukrainian drone control centers, an electronic warfare station and two munitions depots in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

South Donetsk area

In the south Donetsk area, the enemy’s losses amounted to over 190 personnel, two tanks, six motor vehicles and a Msta-B howitzer over the past day, the Russian military said.

Units from the Battlegroup East operating in interaction with aircraft inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s personnel and equipment of the 31st mechanized brigade and the 105th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Staromaiorskoye in the DPR, the Defense Ministry specified.

Krasny Liman area

Over the past 24-hour period, the Russian army has improved frontline positions and repelled two Ukrainian attacks near Krasny Liman, the Defense Ministry said in a report.

"In the Krasny Liman area the battlegroup group Center improved positions along the frontline and with artillery support repelled two attacks by assault groups of Ukraine’s 63rd mechanized brigade and 5th brigade of the National Guard in the areas of Chervonaya Dibrova, in the Lugansk People's Republic and Grigorovka, in the Donetsk People's Republic," the report reads.

Kupyansk area

According to the report, Russian forces repulsed five Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 185 enemy troops over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of Russia’s battlegroup West repelled five attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 30th, 44th mechanized brigades as well as of the National Guard’s 18th brigade near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR]," the Defense Ministry stated.

"The enemy’s losses totaled up to 185 personnel, two pickup trucks and a US-manufactured M119 artillery gun," the ministry specified.

Kherson area

Russian forces struck units from the 37th marine brigade and the 121st territorial defense brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Near the Kherson sector of the line of engagement, units from [Ukraine’s] 37th marine brigade and 121st territorial defense brigade were hit near Tyaginka and Mikhailovka in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainians lost roughly 50 troops, five cars and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Air strikes

Russian forces destroyed two S-300 missile launchers and a radar in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in the report.

"Operational-tactical aviation and drones as well as missile and artillery crews of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed two S-300 missile launchers and a radar and hit Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in 118 areas," according to the report.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the beginning of the special military operation, as many as 570 planes, 265 helicopters, 12,137 unmanned aerial vehicles, 464 air defense systems, 14,953 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,218 multiple rocket launch systems, 8,000 artillery systems and mortars, and 18,404 special combat motor vehicles have been destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry concluded.