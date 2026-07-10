MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Malian authorities assert that a plot to overthrow the current government was orchestrated within the Elysee Palace in April 2026, according to Fousseinou Ouattara, vice president of the National Transitional Council’s defense commission, speaking to TASS.

"We are confident that we will no longer be caught unprepared by the diabolical schemes originating from the Elysee Palace in France aimed at undermining Malian sovereignty," Ouattara declared.

He characterized the events of April 24 and 25 as "an operation intended to decapitate the Malian administration." Without the support of the Africa Corps, the country's stability might have been jeopardized, potentially leading to a coup. Ouattara emphasized that the crucial assistance provided by Russian allies was instrumental in thwarting the militants’ plans.