Russian footballer Golovin says 'definitely' wants to hang up spikes in Russia

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, October 9. /TASS/. Russian midfielder Alexander Golovin, who is currently under contract with AS Monaco, told journalists on Wednesday that he would love to come back home at some point and finish his career in Russia.

Earlier this month, AS Monaco’s press office announced that Golovin’s contract had been extended until June 2029.

"I have not really thought about retirement yet and it’s hard for me to say where I will be at that time, but I definitely want to finish things out in Russia," he said. "As for which club, that’s hard to say right now."

"It won’t be for Spartak [Moscow] football club, that’s for sure. Beyond that, it’s hard to make any predictions," the footballer added.

Golovin signed a five-year contract with AS Monaco in the summer of 2018 for an undisclosed sum. Leading up to that deal, he was with Moscow-based CSKA football club, which announced in a statement back then that Golovin’s transfer deal was the highest in the history of the Russian football club.

Playing for AS Monaco the Russian midfielder has scored 31 goals and delivered 39 assists in 209 matches.

Born in the Siberian town of Kaltan, the 28-year-old Golovin played a total of 113 matches for CSKA Moscow FC, including 23 matches when the club was in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. He also won a Russian Premier League (RPL) championship in 2016. He debuted in Russia’s highest league in 2015 at the age of 18.

Golovin has also appeared in 47 matches playing for the Russian national team during his career, netting six goals in international play. At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Golovin played in four matches for his home country, notching one goal and two assists.