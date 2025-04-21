Russian Cabinet considering processed rice exports in 2026

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Russian government is exploring the issue of preserving export opportunities for processed rice in 2026 and subsequent periods, the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development said.

"Exploration of the issue of preserving the possibility of exporting processed rice in 2026 and in subsequent periods has started at the same time," the ministry said. "Exports are anticipated to be possible if the rice harvest is over 1.1 mln metric tons. The decision on this issue is planned to be made within the framework of subcommittee activities in the third quarter of this year," the press service informed.

The export restriction for raw rice in particular is effective since 2022, the ministry added.