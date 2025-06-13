Russia hands over another 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine — source

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia has handed another 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine on Friday, while Kiev has not handed over a single body to the Russian side, a TASS source reported.

"Today, Russia handed over 1,200 bodies of deceased soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces to Ukraine. Not a single one was handed over to us," the source noted.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the country’s delegation to talks with Ukraine, said that Moscow has handed the bodies of 1,212 Ukrainian service members over to Kiev and received the bodies of 27 Russian soldiers.

Russia and Ukraine reached a humanitarian agreement during talks in Istanbul on June 2, which particularly provides for an exchange of wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war and soldiers under the age of 25, as well as for the transfer of the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian troops to Kiev. On June 7, Ukraine suddenly moved to postpone accepting the bodies and exchanging prisoners, Medinsky said.

The first group of Russian service members under the age of 25 returned to Russia on Monday, June 9. An aircraft carrying the second group of troops arrived in Russia on June 10. All of them will now undergo treatment and rehabilitation. Each time, Russia handed the same number of prisoners of war over to Ukraine.