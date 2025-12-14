Ukrainian drone attack leaves civilian injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, December 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army launched a drone at a private house in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, leaving a civilian injured, the regional crisis center said in a statement.

"A Ukrainian drone attacked a private house in the village of Yasnye Zori in the Belgorodsky District. A man sustained a mine-blast trauma and multiple shrapnel injuries to his legs; he was taken to the hospital," the statement reads.

The crisis center added that the drone attack had caused the house to catch fire.