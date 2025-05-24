MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. EU politicians were silent after the massive Ukrainian attacks on civil targets in Russia, but now they are "squealing wildly" because of Russia's allegedly disproportionate use of force, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Telegram.

There were several explosions in Kiev this night.

"After massive UAV raids on our country and its capital on the eve of the Victory Day to intimidate foreign guests, there was a grave silence in the European centers. After 500 drones that were launched at civilian targets in Russia in recent days to intimidate our people, there is silence again," Medvedev said.

Now, he continued, public figures "in Paris, Berlin and London will raise a wild squeal about the disproportionate use of force, the urgent need for a 30-day truce and new sanctions against Russia."

Medvedev called on them to destroy Bandera's "parasites" on their bodies.

"And remember: as a last resort, the nurses destroy the lice with fire, burning all sources of a long-standing pediculosis!" - the politician emphasized.