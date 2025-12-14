MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are facing huge losses in the Kharkov Region, a Russian security officer told TASS.

"Ukrainian commanders are chaotically deploying brigade forces to various parts of the frontline in the Kharkov Region in an attempt to stop Battlegroup North from advancing. They are bringing service members from various brigades and regiments to form combined combat teams. However, these units are suffering heavy losses due to poor cohesion," he said.

The officer added that "this is what is worsening the Ukrainian army’s situation in the Kharkov Region.".