US achieves progress on security guarantees, economic plan for Ukraine — envoy

PARIS, January 7. /TASS/. During negotiations at the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, the US delegation achieved progress on bilateral security guarantees for Ukraine and a plan for its national economic recovery, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"We have made significant progress on several critical workstreams, including our bilateral security guarantee framework and a prosperity plan," Witkoff stated on X social network account.

"The Coalition also released a statement outlining its framework to a security guarantee," he continued.

"We agree with the Coalition that durable security guarantees and robust prosperity commitments are essential to a lasting peace in the Ukraine and we will continue to work together on this effort," Witkoff added.