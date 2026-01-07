Seven US troops wounded in Venezuela military operation — TV

NW YORK, January 7. /TASS/. Seven US troops were wounded during the recent American special military operation in Venezuela, US-based Fox News television broadcaster reported citing its unnamed source in the country’s administration.

According to Fox News, "five service members already have returned to duty and two are still recovering from the operation."

"They are receiving excellent medical care and are well on their way to recovery," the source stated.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the United States had struck civilian and military facilities in Caracas, describing Washington’s actions as military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela. Trump later confirmed the strikes and announced the seizure and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife from the country.

They were taken to the United States and held at a detention facility in Brooklyn, southern New York. On January 5, Maduro and his wife appeared before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. US authorities accuse them of involvement in drug trafficking, allegations both defendants have denied.

Trump also claimed that the United States would assume interim governance of Venezuela. In addition, the US president expressed confidence that Washington would secure compensation from Caracas for US oil companies. Trump said Venezuela's interim government would be "turning over" between 30 and 50 million barrels of "high quality" oil to the United States.