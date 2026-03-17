Trump postpones visit to China due to lack of strong negotiating position — expert

MINSK, March 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has decided to postpone his visit to China due to the lack of a strong negotiating position, Alexander Shpakovsky, a member of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of Belarus’ National Assembly has said.

Earlier, the American leader stated that his visit to China, planned for late March - early April, might be postponed due to the military operation against Iran. "Trump postponed his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping because he lacks a strong negotiating position he had hoped for. Washington's plan was to strip China of its main sources of oil - Venezuela and Iran - by the time of the talks with Beijing. The operation to seize control of Venezuela has made the American leadership dizzy with success and to start a military adventure with Iran," the expert wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz negatively impacts China's energy security. "However, US military spending significantly exceeds China’s losses. Furthermore, colossal damage has been done to the hegemon's image, and Trump's own political future hangs by a thread. In this situation, building communication with China from a position of strength is clearly impossible," Shpakovsky said.

He also believes that "the American military’s momentum has stalled," and Washington needs some success. "The Republic of Cuba, which also finds itself in a situation of 'strategic loneliness' and is exhausted by a long-term blockade, but, unlike Iran, does not have the resources, appears to be a potential victim," he added.