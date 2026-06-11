Norilsk Nickel complete bid book for yuan-denominated bonds

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel completed the bid book for the new issue of BO-001R-17-CNY series exchange-traded bonds denominated in yuan.

As a result of bookbuilding, the final coupon rate was set at 7.6% per annum, said Denis Shulakov, a member of the Board of Directors of NAUFOR.

"The issue amounted to 3 billion yuan ($443 mln), and the bond maturity was 4 years. Monthly coupon payments are provided for the issue. The high interest on the issuer's bonds made it possible to reduce the coupon rate by 40 basis points compared to the upper limit of the original range, and increase the final volume from 1.5 billion yuan ($222 mln) to 3 billion yuan," Shulakov said.