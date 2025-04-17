Russia-US dialogue constructive, but many difficult questions remain — RDIF head

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The dialogue between Russia and the United States proceeds in a productive manner, but the sides are yet to resolve many challenging questions, special envoy of the Russian President and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"The very fact of dialogue is very important. Undoubtedly, there are lots of complex issues that remain to be solved. But the discussion continues, and it’s a constructive engagement," he told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview, commenting on recent Russian-US talks.

When asked whether the talks will help the sides to move in a positive direction, he replied: "Time will show."