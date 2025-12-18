Apparel production in Russia to grow by 24% in 2025 — Ministry of Industry

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The light industry in Russia is expected to grow at the level of 10% in 2025 and the clothing segment will demonstrate the highest growth of 24%, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin said.

"Despite the difficult situation, an increase of about 10% in value terms against the last year is expected in 2025. The highest growth is demonstrated by the clothing segment - it will be slightly over 24% there. We expect further increase in volumes and believe it became possible owing to the balanced policy of industry support," Yurin said, cited by the ministry.

About 97 projects received subsidized loans of the Industry Development Fund since 2015, the official said.

The Ministry is developing the industry development strategy by 2030 for further growth of the light industry, the deputy minister said. The New Materials and Chemicals project is also a practical supporting tool. Implementation of the initiatives in the next two-three years will make it possible to provide for production of domestic polyester threads, fiber products and polyamide, he added.