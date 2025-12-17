Putin awards Gold Stars to Russian heroes who excelled in liberating Seversk

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Gold Star medals to servicemen who displayed heroism on the front lines in the Donetsk People’s Republic, particularly during the liberation of Seversk.

The ceremony took place at the Defense Ministry, where the president attended a year-end meeting of the ministry’s board.

"You and your fellow soldiers liberated Seversk in extremely difficult conditions by rapidly overcoming the enemy’s powerful and layered defenses," Putin said.

"We are proud of our comrades-in-arms, members of the armed forces. You stand guard over Russia, defend the country and its citizens, and fight bravely for a dignified future for our people. You are professionals, brave warriors, and true patriots of the homeland. I thank you and all your comrades for your valiant service and loyalty to the Motherland," he added.